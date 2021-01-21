Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 21:07

Adam King's 'virtual hug' sign lights up a nation

Six-year-old, Adam King joined the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh and Mayoress Stephanie Kavanagh to launch Adam's virtual approach to National Hugging Day. Image: Shaunagh O'Connell Photography

John Bohane

ADAM King’s ‘virtual hug’ sign lit up various locations throughout Ireland this evening.

The six-year-old Cork star inspired the nation with his brilliant performance on the Late Late Toy Show when he showed viewers how he was using a handmade sign to give virtual hugs during the current Covid-19 pandemic.
To celebrate National Hugging Day which took place today, Adam encouraged everybody to send a ‘virtual hug’ to somebody they care about.

Adam encouraged the nation to send their own virtual hug to someone they cared for. His words inspired the nation to share his hug and light up pink for the day.

Cork City Hall was lit up pink/purple in a virtual hug for #NationalHuggingDay on Thursday, January 21 January.
Both City and County Hall were specially lit up to commemorate National Hugging Day. Daly’s Bridge and the Grand Parade Fountain also displayed Adam’s 'virtual hug' as the city looked resplendent in recognition of the Cork boy who had called on everybody to participate and beat the lockdown blues. The 'virtual hug' was also used to illuminate various landmark buildings in the capital such as Samuel Beckett Bridge, the Mansion House, and the GPO.

The concept of the day was to spread love and kindness. It was also designed to let people know they are thinking about them especially in these surreal times when social distancing ensures people can’t meet up to exchange hugs.

Daly's Bridge (Shakey Bridge) in Cork reflected on the River Lee when it was lit up for Adam King's 'virtual hug' sign. Picture Denis Minihane.
Mayor of Cork County Mary Linehan Foley was delighted to participate in National Hugging Day as Adam represents everything that the world needs right now. 

“This young Cork boy has shared his virtual hug with the entire country and beyond. He continues to keep us all connected in a very special way."

"It is nice to follow Adam’s lead. It is important to send someone a special hug today,” she added.

