Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 22:27

Adam King's virtual hug message set to go worldwide

Cork boy Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show two weeks ago, is set to send his message of kindness around the world.

The six-year-old space fanatic became an internet sensation after the show, with messages pouring in on social media from NASA and astronaut heroes including Chris Hadfield.

During the show, he showed viewers how he was using a handmade sign to give virtual hugs during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, An Post has announced a campaign to get on board with the initiative.

An Post is helping Adam share his virtual hug across the world with a special postmark which will be applied to millions of Christmas post from Dec 12.

