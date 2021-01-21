Cork TDs in call for better pay for student nurses and midwives

A Cork TD has called for the payment of student nurses and midwives to be increased, describing the current wage as “a scandal”.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday afternoon, Solidarity TD Mick Barry noted the number of deaths as a result of Covid-19, and discussed the decision by the Government to suspend placements for nursing and midwifery students through first to third year.

The suspension came into effect on Monday but does not include final year students.

“With all of this going on, you have decided that fourth-year students should go into the hospitals, overwhelmingly female, overwhelmingly young, into Covid wards, into hospitals raging with Covid, risking their lives, risking their health, and that they should be paid less than €10 an hour, less than the minimum wage,” said Mr Barry.

Government are paying 4th year student nurses working in Covid-ravaged hospitals less than 10 euro an hour #PayStudentNursesandMidwives @solidarityie @SocialistParty pic.twitter.com/sSH9PhQMAd — Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) January 20, 2021

He called for the reintroduction of a payment that matches that of a healthcare assistant, as was the case last March.

“It should be reversed, it’s not too late to be reversed. They’ve been paid the healthcare assistants rate before, do it again.

“You know it’s the right thing to do.”

'Gaslighting an entire generation'

Speaking on the motion to pay student nurses and midwives, Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said that the Government is “gaslighting an entire generation”.

The West Cork TD called on the Government to reintroduce the payment given to student nurses and midwives last March “as a bare minimum”.

“We are now back to where we were last March, so the Government need to bring our student nurses and others who are working in hospitals back to where they were last March as a bare minimum,” said Ms Cairns.

“We need certainty for students in healthcare in their placements and contracts as healthcare assistants for these students.”

Today’s motion to pay student nurses👇



This government needs to listen to our young people. Their lives and futures have been turned upside-down.



Aa country, we have a very long legacy of letting our young people down. We can’t condemn another generation to emigration. pic.twitter.com/99JCrQUpJd — Holly Cairns TD (@HollyCairnsTD) January 20, 2021

Ms Cairns said that generations of young Irish people have been forced to emigrate and called for the Government to address the issues raised by young people working in healthcare.