Cork County Council spent €91m on housing last year 

Over €91m was spent by Cork County Council on housing in 2020, the latest housing report issued by the council has revealed.

Almost €75m was spent on Local Authority Housing (€74,851,241) with a further €7,647,955 spent on the Capital Assistance Scheme and the Capital Advance Leasing Facility.

The Capital Assitance Scheme is a scheme designed for the provision of rented accommodation for those with special needs including the elderly, disabled, and homeless. The Capital Advance Leasing Facility assists approved housing bodies or the Housing Finance Agency to provide housing.

In addition, €921,305 was spent on disabled persons’ grants and social housing extensions.

Close to €4m was used to refurbish vacant and derelict properties and over €1m was spend on retrofitting and improved energy efficiency.

Just under €3m was spent on private house grants.

A total of 720 homes were delivered by the local authority in 2020 and a further 900 are expected to be delivered this year.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said he thought as much as could be done was being done in relation to new builds.

“I think the council is doing well. The next thing that needs to be looked at is private housing in the metropolitan area. There needs to be more of that,” he said.

Mr Barry said while the council can never do enough, huge progress had been made and in certain areas the housing lists were greatly depleted. The Carrigtwohill councillor said that while the metropolitan area of Cork was in high demand, homes being built in West Cork may take some effort in filling.

“Certain areas on the periphery of Cork, their lists are greatly depleted and it may become an issue going forward to get people living in these areas. People want public transport and shops or they can become isolated.”