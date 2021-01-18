Covid-19 latest: 8 deaths and 2,121 new cases reported including 236 cases in Cork

Health authorities have reported that eight more Covid-19 related deaths and 2,121 cases of the virus have been reported today.

Of the cases notified today 992 are men / 1,117 are women, 58% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 39 years old.

There were 753 cases in Dublin, 236 in Cork, 142 in Wexford, 126 in Kildare, 109 in Limerick and the remaining 755 cases are spread across all other counties.

According to the latest figures, 8,543 Covid-19 cases have now been reported in Cork in the last 14 days.

As of 2pm today, 1,975 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised nationally, of which 200 are in ICU.

More than 200 people with Covid-19 at Cork hospitals

On Sunday night, more than 200 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at hospitals in Cork City.

162 people with Covid-19 were being treated at Cork University Hospital and 51 people were being cared for at the Mercy University Hospital.

22 people with Covid-19 were being treated at critical care units in Cork on Sunday evening.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This third wave of the pandemic has seen higher level of hospitalisations across all age groups. There are now more sick people in hospital than any time in the course of this pandemic. The risk that this disease poses to the individual who is infected has not changed. What has changed is that we are experiencing a much greater level of community transmission and as a result we are seeing higher numbers of people with severe illness who require hospitalisation or admission to intensive care and higher numbers of mortality. Please continue to stay at home and drive down this infection in our community.”

Plea to public to stay home

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE, said: “We are now one week operating in critical surge capacity, the first time we have had to rely on this during the pandemic. Our staff escalation plan is in operation and we are very grateful for the non-critical care staff who are supporting the delivery of these critical services. Patients across the health service are very sick. The message from your healthcare workers is to please stay at home and continue to interrupt the spread of Covid-19."