Covid latest: 13 deaths reported as CMO labels situation in hospitals "stark"

The situation in hospitals across the country has been described as "stark" by CMO Tony Holohan.

It comes as 13 new deaths were notified today, all of which took place in January.

The median age of those who died is 83 years, and the age range is 66 to 97 years.

There was no newly reported death in healthcare workers or in a person under the age of 30.

Up to this point in the pandemic, there has been a total of 2,608 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday January 16, the HPSC has been notified of 2,944 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 172,726 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 1,065 cases are in Dublin, 306 are in Cork, while there are 181 in Galway, 180 in Kildare, 160 in Limerick and the remaining 1,052 cases are spread across all other counties.

8,594 cases have been reported in Cork in the two weeks up to January 16.

As of 2pm today, 1,928 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 195 are in ICU. There have been 68 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The situation in our hospitals is stark. We are seeing people of all ages being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units.

"The levels of infection are such that your chances of transmitting or getting Covid-19 are very high, and we know that a proportion of those cases will lead to serious illness and mortality. There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them. It is only if we act together that we can keep ourselves, our loved ones, and health and social care facilities safe.

“As we look forward to the week ahead, consider your choices and make the right ones. Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees.”