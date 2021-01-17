Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 14:53

Glucksman helping kids get creative at home during Covid-19

Creativity at Home was named as the winner of the Best International Digital Activity category of the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award From Home last year.

Maeve Lee

The Glucksman is providing families with the opportunity to get creative at home with their award-winning online art activities. 

As part of Creativity At Home, the Glucksman team are providing a number of daily live art sessions and creative activities to help keep children entertained while Covid-19 restrictions remain in place.

The free online sessions are suitable for all ages and will keep children engaged as they learn about drawing, painting, constructing, and printmaking using basic art and household materials.

Children will be guided step by step through the activities and will be encouraged to create their own unique artworks.

Creativity At Home was named as the Best International Digital Activity at last year's Kids In Museums Awards which saw nominations from across the globe. 

The creative activities kicked off on January 13 and will remain available online until the end of the month.  

The Glucksman team will be online to answer any questions and to encourage children to get creative.

The activities will be available at 11am Monday through Saturday and at 3pm on Sundays from The Glucksman Instagram and Facebook pages.

