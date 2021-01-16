Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 14:15

Tributes to Cork student Cameron Blair on first anniversary of his murder

Tributes to Cork student Cameron Blair on first anniversary of his murder

Cameron Blair pictured at Bandon Rugby Club. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Maeve Lee

TRIBUTES have been paid to Cork student Cameron Blair on the first anniversary of his murder.

The West Cork student was stabbed on 16 January 2020 outside a house party on College Road.

Dr Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross acknowledged the sadness in the community and across Cork on the first anniversary of the student’s murder.

"A sad anniversary today for us....as we recall the murder this day last year of Cameron Blair," he said.

“Our hearts and prayers still go out to his friends, the whole family circle and especially Noel, Kathy and Alan."

The family of the CIT student shared a video tribute to him on New Year’s Eve ahead of the anniversary of his death.

The video, which was shared on You Tube and has been viewed over 10,000 times.

The 20-year-old was a member of the Bandon Rugby Club and was due to play a game with them on the evening after he was killed.

He was a keen athlete with the Bandon Athletics Club and was described as a having “deep kindness and care for others” by the Chaplain of Bandon Grammar School, the Reverend Anne Skuse during his funeral service.

Reverend Anne Suske noted his generosity as the community recalled “small acts of loving kindness that he had shown to them”.

“Acts of kindness that were done quietly, without wishing to draw any attention to himself,” she said.

A teenager was given a life sentence for the murder last April, with a review scheduled for November 2032.

More in this section

Gardaí advise people to stay at home with checkpoints in place across Cork Gardaí advise people to stay at home with checkpoints in place across Cork
President and Simon Coveney pay tribute to 'true hero' Irish priest who championed rights of those with HIV President and Simon Coveney pay tribute to 'true hero' Irish priest who championed rights of those with HIV
Law and justice concept Jail for woman who attacked neighbour with poker in Cork town
Free School plans

Agreement not reached on reopening of schools for children with special needs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad