Tributes to Cork student Cameron Blair on first anniversary of his murder

TRIBUTES have been paid to Cork student Cameron Blair on the first anniversary of his murder.

The West Cork student was stabbed on 16 January 2020 outside a house party on College Road.

Dr Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross acknowledged the sadness in the community and across Cork on the first anniversary of the student’s murder.

"A sad anniversary today for us....as we recall the murder this day last year of Cameron Blair," he said.

“Our hearts and prayers still go out to his friends, the whole family circle and especially Noel, Kathy and Alan."

The family of the CIT student shared a video tribute to him on New Year’s Eve ahead of the anniversary of his death.

The video, which was shared on You Tube and has been viewed over 10,000 times.

The 20-year-old was a member of the Bandon Rugby Club and was due to play a game with them on the evening after he was killed.

He was a keen athlete with the Bandon Athletics Club and was described as a having “deep kindness and care for others” by the Chaplain of Bandon Grammar School, the Reverend Anne Skuse during his funeral service.

Reverend Anne Suske noted his generosity as the community recalled “small acts of loving kindness that he had shown to them”.

“Acts of kindness that were done quietly, without wishing to draw any attention to himself,” she said.

A teenager was given a life sentence for the murder last April, with a review scheduled for November 2032.