Councillor calls on all stakeholders to play their part in stopping anti-social behaviour in Cushing Place

A number of concerned residents expressed their anger with continued anti-social behaviour, rubbish being burnt and dumping. Cork City Councillor Ken O’Flynn who met with a number of local residents has called on the gardaí to play a more active part in helping prevent the continued disruption in the area.

“Residents are very upset and disappointed they are not getting enough help. There is a serious question when it comes to the policing of the area and the community policing of the area. There are shortcomings when it comes to that particular estate which now has to be fixed. We all have to be play or part, but the gardaí certainly have to play their part. They have to be on the ground. Police work has to be done. We need to resolve it and we need to resolve it now,” he said.

Cllr O’Flynn has already written to the Garda Superintendent in Gurranabraher and has met with various housing officials as he seeks to find a conclusion to the continued anti-social problems residents face in Cushing Place.

“Residents are at their wits’ end and they are requesting to be transferred out of the estate even though they love the property they are in. We can't be expected to answer all the anti-social problems in this city with engineering equations. It has to be achieved by community policing and boots on the ground.

“Superintendents have to ensure a presence is on the ground. A number of residents have made numerous complaints about the dumping problem and those who are engaging in criminal activity and anti-social behaviour in the area. I am hopeful that all stakeholders will come together in a bid to fix this situation once and for all. We all have to come together and play our part. People want action, they are sick of words,” he added.

Mr O’Flynn has called for the residents who are engaging in anti-social behaviour to be evicted and their houses to be reallocated to other people desperately seeking housing in the city.

“The people who are causing these problems should be evicted from their homes because they don’t deserve a council house.

"The homes which are being left derelict have to be restored and allocated to people who require homes. The reality is that the City Council are doing their level best on an extremely limited budget.”

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould has called on the Taoiseach and the Minister for Housing to fund the council adequately to properly return vacant housing to social housing stock.

Deputy Gould bemoaned the lack of support local authorities are currently receiving.

“I have asked the Taoiseach to consider removing the red tape that prevents Cork City Council from quickly returning vacant housing to social housing stock. These idle houses are magnets for anti-social behaviour. People are being forced out of their homes or forced to live in fear because of the failure of this government to support local authorities in ensuring that no social housing stock remains idle.

“The government needs to act swiftly to support local authorities to identify and quickly bring idle houses up to standard,” he said.