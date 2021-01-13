Woman who lived in Cork county home says a State apology is meaningless to her 

- The HSE National Counselling Service (NCS) is available to provide a counselling service for any former residents of Mother and Baby Homes seeking counselling support, from Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 5pm. The number for the service in Cork and Kerry is 1800 234 116
- Outside of office hours, Connect Counselling provides telephone support. This service is available between 6pm and 10pm each day (7 days a week) on 1800 477 477.
- For those living in the UK there are a number of organisations that offer support to survivors:
- ICAP (Immigrant Counselling & Psychotherapy) 0207 272 7906 www.icap.org.uk
- The London Irish Centre, 0207 916 2222 www.londonirishcentre.org
- Irish Community Services 0208 854 4466 www.irishcommunityservices.org
- Leeds Irish Health and Homes 0113 262 5614 www.lihh.org
- For those based in the United States the Coalition of Irish Immigration Centers can be contacted for support.