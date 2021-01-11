JYSK to open second store in Cork

Danish home retail brand JYSK has announced plans to open a second store in Cork as well as two more stores in other parts of Ireland.

This will bring the total number of JYSK stores to 12 by June 2021.

The new stores will open in May in Carlow and Tralee, with a second store opening in Cork at Eastgate Retail Park in Little Island in June. They already have a store in Greencloyne, Youghal.

Since JYSK first launched in Ireland in April 2019, the brand is employing 112 people in Ireland, the new store openings will generate 40 jobs locally.

Commenting on the expansion plans for 2021, Roni Tuominen, Country Manager for Ireland and the UK, said: “We have always been committed to expanding in Ireland and we are reaching our target to open 15 new stores in our first two years here. We are very confident in the Irish market and in our customer’s love for JYSK. There is a great appetite for home furnishing products, perhaps now more than ever, with so many of us spending more and more time at home. We are delighted to bring JYSK to Carlow, Tralee and Eastgate Retail Park in Cork, and we look forward to welcoming and meeting new customers in our new locations this year.”

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is well known for high quality, on-trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden. The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge in sleeping culture, which continues to this day, meaning it specialises in sleeping products – from mattresses, duvets, and pillows to bed-frames and bases.

Since the opening its first store in 2019, JYSK has successfully opened nine stores across the country in Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Naas, Sligo, Drogheda, Dundalk, Waterford and Portlaoise. While the JYSK stores remain closed during level five restrictions, you can still shop collections online at jysk.ie.