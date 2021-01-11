Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 11:40

50 people waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

37 admitted patients are waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital's emergency department this morning - the second-highest figure for any hospital in the country.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 37 admitted patients are waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital (CUH) this morning - the second highest figure for any hospital in the country.

Thirteen admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 178 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

Health system under strain 

Yesterday, HSE Chief Executive, Paul Reid warned that Ireland's health system is under "increasing strain" amid rising cases of Covid-19 patients being hospitalised. 

He also confirmed that the HSE has begun accessing the surge capacity agreed with private hospitals as the system comes under increasing pressure.

Mr Reid said private hospitals have begun providing some non-Covid urgent care to public patients in recent days.

An agreement was reached between the HSE and private hospitals last week which gives the HSE access to additional capacity if needed.

"It would be surge up to 30% of bed utilisation which gives us in essence working with private hospitals over 600 beds to call on," Mr Reid told RTÉ Radio 1's This Week programme.

"We are, actually, calling on that right now. Already this week, private hospitals are taking some urgent non-Covid care and supporting us. So we have in essence triggered those processes already."

Private hospitals begin providing care to public patients, says HSE Chief 

