Cork voices tell the story of homelessness in new publication

A new book ‘Homeless Moments’ which is a collection of works telling a story of homelessness, has been launched in Cork.

The publication is a joint initiative of Cork City Libraries and Focus Ireland as part of World Book Fest in 2020.

Launched by Cllr Joe Kavanagh, Lord Mayor of Cork City this work was completed and published in the teeth of a pandemic.

Paul Casey, director of O'Bhéal , Patricia Looney, Senior Executive Librarian Cork Library, Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh and Dick White Focus Ireland at Cork City Library to promote the publication of Homeless Moments a celebration of Creativity in challenging times.

Dick White of Focus Ireland commented “We are delighted to collaborate with Cork City Library in this creative writing initiative as part of World Book Fest 2020. Culture and the world of the written word is such a vital part of all our lives and has been so since time began.

"As a form of communication both poetry and prose, be it fictional or autobiographical has always been a way of expressing both ourselves and our ideas. We are very pleased that this collection of work has come to fruition in 2020 and we thank the contributors for their creative involvement.”

Contributors to Homeless Moments included Kenny Morris, Murty Kelleher and Sarah Rea who under the expert eye of the creative writing workshop leader, Paul Casey of Ó Bhéal, developed the writings.

Coordinator of the project, Patricia Looney, Cork City Libraries said “Murty, Sara and Kenny share moments of their lives in an open and honest way. Their reflections in this book illustrate aspects of homelessness as it is today.”

Supporting Homeless Moments, President of Cork Business Association Eoin O’Sullivan commented ''The Cork Business Association is honoured to support Focus Ireland who provides such an incredible service and resource to help people who are threatened by homelessness or who are sadly experiencing it''

The project was supported by the Dormant Accounts Fund.