530 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork

AN additional nine deaths related to Covid-19 have been announced this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Latest figures show that there were 4,842 additional cases of the virus confirmed to the HSPC in the 24 hours up to midnight, including 530 in Cork.

There have been 6,547 cases in Cork in the past two weeks. The current incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1,206.

There have been 2,336 Covid-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic here, along with 140,727 confirmed cases.

Of the latest figures, 2,304 are men, while 2,528 are women. 61% of people are under 45 years old, with the median age being 38.

The highest number of notified cases were in Dublin, with 1,049 cases.

As of 2pm today, there are 1,293 patients in hospital with the virus, of which 119 are in ICU. There have been 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.