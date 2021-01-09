Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 17:34

530 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork

530 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Cork

There have been an additional nine deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland

Ann Murphy

AN additional nine deaths related to Covid-19 have been announced this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Latest figures show that there were 4,842 additional cases of the virus confirmed to the HSPC in the 24 hours up to midnight, including 530 in Cork.

There have been 6,547 cases in Cork in the past two weeks. The current incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1,206.

There have been 2,336 Covid-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic here, along with 140,727 confirmed cases.

Of the latest figures, 2,304 are men, while 2,528 are women. 61% of people are under 45 years old, with the median age being 38.

The highest number of notified cases were in Dublin, with 1,049 cases.

As of 2pm today, there are 1,293 patients in hospital with the virus, of which 119 are in ICU. There have been 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

More in this section

Teenager charged in connection with €95k drug seizure in Cork city  Teenager charged in connection with €95k drug seizure in Cork city 
Garda stock Fury in Blarney over gathering of more than 100 people; Gardaí investigating 
Latest: Company apologises to local residents and businesses following Cork harbour fire; fire crews to stay on site through the night  Latest: Company apologises to local residents and businesses following Cork harbour fire; fire crews to stay on site through the night 
#covid-19coronaviruscork health
'The vaccine is so precious': More than 1,000 Cork healthcare staff being vaccinated this weekend 

'The vaccine is so precious': More than 1,000 Cork healthcare staff being vaccinated this weekend 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad