Two men appear in court after gardaí seized €75,000 worth of cannabis in Cork

Gardaí who seized €75,000 worth of cannabis during an operation on the south side of Cork city arrested two men and brought them before Cork District Court.

Detective Garda John Sheedy arrested Zain Ali Haidri, 29, and brought him before the court.

Ali Haidri with an address at 80 Noonan Road, The Lough, Cork, was charged with possession of cannabis and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at the Amber Garage on Bandon Road, on Tuesday January 5.

Det. Garda Sheedy cautioned the 29-year-old that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down in writing and given in evidence. Ali Haidri made no reply to the charge.

The detective said it was alleged that drugs squad gardaí stopped a car at the Amber filling station on Tuesday and carried out a search. It was further alleged that approximately three kilos of cannabis worth €60,000 were located in the car.

Det. Garda Sheedy said there was a follow up search at the defendant’s address and three quarters of a kilo of cannabis with a street value of €15,000 was discovered.

Sergeant John Kelleher said directions in the case were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sgt. Kelleher said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but that conditions were required.

Those conditions were outlined by Det. Garda Sheedy. The accused is to sign on three days a week at Togher garda station. He must surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for a new one.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin solicitor, applied for free legal aid to represent the accused stating that the accused was earning €250 to €300 a week in part time work. Judge Olann Kelleher granted free legal aid.

The case against Ali Haidri was adjourned until March 18 to allow time for the DPP to give directions.

While the judge was told of the alleged seizure of €15,000 worth of drugs in the house at Noonan Road there was no charge brought in relation to that aspect of the case.

Later in the day, Detective Garda Robert Kennedy brought Conor Casey of Mount St. Joseph’s, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, before the same court on the same two charges of having cannabis and having them for sale or supply at the Amber filling station on Bandon Road on January 5.

The 24-year-old was remanded on bail to March 18 also, on condition that he would sign three times a week at Gurranabraher garda station and not apply for travel documents.