New survey to help make Cork city more cycle-friendly

Cork Cycling Campaign is asking the people of Cork to take part in their online survey to collate data on how to make the city more cycle-friendly.

The five-minute survey hopes to inform Cork Cycling Campaign on what Cork citizens would like to see done that would make life easier, and safer, for people who would like to cycle.

Cork Cycling Campaign committee member Tamo Duske said, as an organisation, the aim was to make Cork a great place to cycle.

“The benefits of cycling to improve the mental and physical health of individuals and communities are well-established at this stage, and Covid accelerated the return to cycling due to the inherent creation of physical distancing.

“Bicycles and e-bikes are the most environmentally responsible forms of transportation and therefore of critical importance in delivering on communities' carbon footprint reduction obligations. Lastly, cycling is simply fun and enjoyable.

“The best and most livable cities place people, not motorized vehicles, at the centre of urban design.

"We aim to see these best practices adopted in our wonderful city of Cork and its surrounding county, and we devote our personal time to help attain this goal.”

Mr Duske went on to say that the survey helps the committee take stock of the demand for change and what specifically that change should look like.

“One of the tools that we use to take stock and to drive purposeful positive change is an annual survey of people who use bicycles in Cork. We seek to gain the greatest participation in this survey so that we get as much quantitative and qualitative stakeholder input as possible.”

The Cork Cycling Campaign survey is open to the public and can be found on their website or by clicking here.