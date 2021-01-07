Major upgrade of Cork hospital to be completed this year

The new ward block at Mallow General Hospital is set to be completed by the end of the year, it has been revealed.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock received the information in recent correspondence with the HSE.

National Director of HBS Estates, Jim Curran, confirmed that construction is expected to start early this year with the expectation of completing the project in Q4 of 2021.

He also confirmed that the cost of the new ward block is approximately €29 million.

Deputy Sherlock said it is important that "after the initial headlines, pressure is maintained to ensure completion of this project”.

"I was glad to receive confirmation from the HSE directly that the project at Mallow General Hospital will cost €29 million, which is a massive vote of confidence in Mallow's future.

“The HSE expects the project to be completed in Q4 this year. The next chapter of Mallow General Hospital is bright and we will continue to maintain local pressure to ensure a vibrant centre of healthcare excellence not just for Mallow but for the wider North Cork region,” he said.