Taoiseach and Foreign Affairs Minister react to Washington protests

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has voiced his "concern and dismay" at events in Washington DC, where pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol building.

Mr Martin tweeted: "The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations.

"I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay."

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney called the protests an attempt to "overturn a free and fair election."

He tweeted: "Shocking & deeply sad scenes in Washington DC - we must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election!

"The world is watching! We hope for restoration of calm."