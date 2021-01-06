Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 21:59

Taoiseach and Foreign Affairs Minister react to Washington protests

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

James Ward

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has voiced his "concern and dismay" at events in Washington DC, where pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol building.

Mr Martin tweeted: "The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations.

"I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay."

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney called the protests an attempt to "overturn a free and fair election."

He tweeted: "Shocking & deeply sad scenes in Washington DC - we must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election!

"The world is watching! We hope for restoration of calm."

