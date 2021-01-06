Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 15:00

Investigations continuing into the discovery of skeletal remains in Cork

A member of the Garda forensic team arriving to examine the scene where the human remains were found on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

Investigations are continuing into the discovery of skeletal remains along the Midleton to Youghal Greenway yesterday afternoon.

The remains were found by workers during an excavation that was taking place on what is the route of an old railway line on the outskirts of Midleton in East Cork.

Gardaí said that the bones were found at approximately 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The area was sealed off by gardaí to allow for a technical examination which is due to take place today.

The Coroner was notified and the State Pathologist has been requested to attend the scene and is due to examine the remains today.

Gardaí said the outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation.

