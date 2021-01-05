Almost €100m of PUP to be paid by Government this week

ALMOST €100m is being issued this week in pandemic unemployment payments (PUP) by the Government.

The €99.06m to 335,599 people represents an increase of 57,928 on the 277,671 people paid on Tuesday, December 22.

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of the PUP is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (97,798) followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (46,853) and Other Sectors, eg hairdressing and beauty salons (30,221). These figures are in addition to the 194,058 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of November.

All Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their post office.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “It has been a really difficult Christmas period for people who lost their employment due to the move to level 5 restrictions.

“My department officials worked right throughout the Christmas period in order to ensure people who applied for PUP were paid as soon as possible. Between 18th December and Christmas Eve, some 23,000 payments were processed and put into payment. People who lost their job between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve will receive their first payment today.

“PUP remains open to anyone who is eligible. The quickest and easiest way to apply is via www.mywelfare.ie.”

Ms Humphreys continued: “The pandemic unemployment payment has proven to be an important financial lifeline for hundreds of thousands of workers since its introduction in March. To date, over €5bn has been paid out in order to support workers and their families throughout this pandemic.

“As we move into January and with a difficult period ahead, I would plead with everyone to make every effort possible to suppress the virus.”