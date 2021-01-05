Logitech Ireland to create more than 50 new jobs in Cork

LOGITECH Ireland has announced the creation of more than 50 new jobs in Cork over the course of the next three years.

The Swiss- American company, which makes cloud peripheral products, announced the new job opportunities today.

The jobs will span a wide range of roles including design, engineering, IT and supply chain functions as the Cork office plans to extend its staffing of several teams.

Logitech’s office in Cork was first established in 1988 and moved to its current location on the Kinsale Road in 2013.

Over the years, the Cork location has grown to be one of the key offices in Logitech’s global footprint, hosting approximately 200 talents in design, engineering, product development, finance, supply chain, people and culture and IT.

The site also hosts leaders of Logitech’s sustainability team, addressing Logitech’s commitments to climate change, carbon impact and transparency, and renewable energy.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD welcomed the announcement.

“I am very pleased that Logitech has announced the creation of 50 new jobs over the next three years at their office in Cork,” he said.

“Ireland is a really attractive destination for technology companies, due in large part to our strong pool of talent. I wish Logitech the very best as they continue to develop and grow its operations in Ireland.”

Speaking on the announcement, Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer described Cork as “a key link” for Logitech.

“As a company, we have a strong flexible working culture, with employees contributing to Logitech’s business from locations all over the world. Cork is a key link in that chain, and we’re keen to see more talent join our colleagues there.”

Elaine Laird, Logitech’s head of global supply chain and site lead at Cork, said that she is glad to see the Cork site grow.

“We’re pleased to see Logitech’s Cork operations grow to encompass more opportunities ahead of the new year. This is a reflection not only of Logitech’s long-term performance, but also the wonderful culture and spirit our employees have developed, here and across the world.

“We’re very grateful to IDA Ireland for their consistent support over the years,” she added.