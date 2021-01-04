Cork animal welfare group gives update on 'Pickles' the pup who suffered 'horrific injuries'

An animal welfare group has taken to social media to share an update about a Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy recently rescued by the charity.

On New Year’s Eve, 'Pickles', the 13-week old staffie, came into the care of Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG) having suffered "horrific injuries".

A wound on one of the puppy's front legs was infected and swollen, with the bone exposed.

"Pickles is only a baby and no dog deserves to be in such pain.

"This wasn’t an injury that happened quickly. It was slow and painful," the charity said in a post on New Year's Eve.

As Cork DAWG anticipated, the injured leg had to be amputated, however since the surgery Pickles seems to be making a good recovery.

In an update video which shows Pickles moving around after the surgery, Cork DAWG praised the "little fighter".

The charity has said the case was "one of many cruelty cases" they had in over the Christmas period.

With its charity shop in Midleton currently closed, the charity says they are in great need of support.

"Our online donations are our only lifeline now so your support is extremely appreciated," they said.