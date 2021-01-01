Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 15:30

Cork animal welfare group share heartbreaking post about 'horrific' cruelty case

'Pickles', a 13 week old staffie, came into the care of Cork DAWG yesterday with horrific injuries. Picture: Cork DAWG

Amy Nolan

An animal welfare charity has taken to social media to share "one of many cruelty cases" they have had in over the Christmas period. 

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG) took to Facebook yesterday detailing the "horrific injuries" suffered by a 13-week old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, now in the care of the charity.

"Pickles, a 13 week old staffie, came into our care today with horrific injuries. 

"Her front foot has rotten to the bone. 

"The wound is infected and swollen and as you can see the bone exposed.

"Pickles is only a baby and no dog deserves to be in such pain. 

"This wasn’t an injury that happened quickly. It was slow and painful," they stated.

The charity said the puppy would likely go for surgery today and said they expected her leg would need to be amputated.

"It’s so sad and so unnecessary to see this suffering.

"Pickles is just one of many cruelty cases we have had in over the Christmas," they said. 

With its charity shop in Midleton currently closed, Cork DAWG say they are in great need of support.

"Our online donations are our only lifeline now so your support is extremely appreciated," they said.

Cork DAWG has said Pickles will receive all the veterinary care she needs and that 2021 "will be her year".

