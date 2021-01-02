Post mortem to take place today on body of man found dead in Cork suburb 

Gardaí in Cork are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man at home in Cork yesterday, with a post mortem due to take place in Cork University Hospital (CUH) today.

Gardaí were called to a residence at Curraheen Drive in Bishopstown shortly after 4pm on New Year's Day, where the body of a man in his 40s was discovered by family members.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man’s body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where the post mortem examination is due to take place.

"The scene is currently preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers and both the office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified," Gardaí said last night. "The results of a post mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

"There is no further information available at this time."