Country's newest technological university with campuses in Cork and Kerry established today

The country’s newest technological university has been established in Cork today.

Munster Technological University (MTU) is a multi-campus technological university, which is set to contribute to the region through the provision of academic programmes that support student development and opportunities, education and research.

The consortium of Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) and Institute of Technology Tralee (ITT) has six campuses across the South‑West region in Cork and Kerry, and a student body of 18,000.

MTU is the second university to be established in Cork, with University College Cork (UCC) established in 1845, and is the first university to be established in Kerry.

The Munster Technological University will be the second Technological University in the country, after the merger of DIT, IT Tallaght, and IT Blanchardstown created TU Dublin.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris the establishment of the first technological university outside the capital, the second in the State, “is another important milestone for higher education in Ireland and, in particular, for the South West”.

“From today, the new Munster Technological University will start its journey and drive access, excellence, and regional development.

It will strengthen the links with businesses in the country and the community, all of which will greatly enrich and enhance the South West.

Chair of MTU’s Governing Body, Bob Savage, said that the establishment of MTU marks “an historic day for the future of higher education in Ireland”.

“MTU has the potential to be ground-breaking for the South-West region by providing a new, flexible teaching and learning framework to students that is informed by research and offers opportunities for students to pursue diverse programmes across the range of levels,” he said, extending his best wishes to collective staff, students, and stakeholders.

Prof Maggie Cusack will be the first president of the Munster Technological University with effect from 1 January 2021. Picture credit: MTU

Recently appointed President of Munster Technological University, Professor Maggie Cusack, said that it was an “auspicious day for the region”.

“The positive regional benefits will be paralleled with global impact from our research and innovation as we maximise the opportunities afforded MTU by the Irish Research Council and through Horizon Europe and the Green Deal,” she said.