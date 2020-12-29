Will schools be safe? Teachers call for assurances as case numbers rise 

The Association of Secondary School Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) has written to the Minister for Education Norma Foley in recent days and ASTI president Ann Piggott told The Echo her members need reassurance.
Ireland’s chief medical officer yesterday expressed concern at the continued rise of case numbers and hospitalisations.
Nphet reported one further death and an additional 765 cases, 63 of them in Cork. There were 359 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital in Ireland.
Dr Tony Holohan said the numbers come despite fewer people turning out for testing over the Christmas period.
“Hospitalisations have increased sharply in the last two days,” Dr Holohan said. “We are also seeing a steep rise in the positivity rates in community testing.
"This indicates that the virus is increasing its foothold out in our communities.”