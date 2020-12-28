Mon, 28 Dec, 2020 - 15:53

'Northside needs a college campus,' says Cork TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould has today written to UCC and CIT seeking a meeting to discuss the possibility of the expansion of their campuses into the northside of the city. Picture: Mike English

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould has today written to UCC and CIT seeking a meeting to discuss the possibility of the expansion of their campuses into the northside of the city. 

Deputy Gould said he has previously engaged with CIT on this issue and got a "very positive response". 

"I would hope that we can work together to develop a campus on the northside of Cork city.

"Young people on the northside need to be supported and encouraged to attend third-level.

"You can’t be what you can’t see and this investment by either UCC or CIT would be a boost to the prospects of young people who feel traditionally excluded from third-level," he said.

"The economic benefits would be immense. 

"Cork is a rapidly growing city and we need to work to balance the northside and the southside. 

"A university campus on the northside would be an extremely positive move. 

"I look forward to working with the universities on this initiative," Deputy Gould continued. 

