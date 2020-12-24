Season's greetings from nearly 103-year-old nun who was the first Cork Person of the Year

SISTER Colette Hickey, the first-ever first winner of the Cork Person of the Year award back in 1993, is sending season's and New Year greetings to all the people of Cork.

The well-known nun and homeless advocate has issued her best wishes to everyone in this difficult time, especially the nominees for Person of the Year this January.

She says she prays every day for Cork people - even though she’s originally from Co. Tipperary.

Sr Colette turns 103 years of age this coming January and won the person of year award for her work in founding the Emergency Accommodation Edel House in Grattan St, Cork city.

Edel House in Mardyke Parade, night shelter for homeless women and their children

She was presented with her award by the then Taoiseach Albert Reynolds, who flew directly from London that day after signing the Downing St Peace Agreement.

“That was also a special day as Albert gave some of us photocopies of the Downing St Agreement," said Cork Person of the Year awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan.

“I also remember the day, because I said to Sr Colette 'if I can ever be of help in your work, let me know' not really meaning it - the next day she rang me, and I ended up on our committee for the next 20 years.”

Sr Colette now lives at the Mount Desert Care Village, Bon Secours, Lee Rd, Cork.