Three men who allegedly defrauded Cork pensioner remanded on bail 

THREE Wexford men, who allegedly defrauded a pensioner of €5,450 to power-wash and seal her drive and patio and to do some roof repairs were charged today and remanded on bail that requires them to stay out of Cork.

The arrests of the three men followed an investigation into the alleged rogue traders defrauding the 70-year-old widow in the Bishopstown area of Cork city.

Detective Garda David Hickey, Detective Garda Michael Walsh and Detective Garda Robert McCarthy arrested three Wexford men and brought them before Cork District Court today.

They were all charged under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act and the Criminal Damage Act.

The fraud charge against each man states that they induced the elderly woman to hand over €5,450 to make a gain for themselves. The criminal damage refers to alleged damage at the woman’s property.

The charges were brought, arising from an alleged incident in Bishopstown on August 24 and 25 last. The defendants are: 25-year-old Patrick Connors, 24-year-old Tom Cash, both of 12 The Maudlins, New Ross, Co Wexford and 20-year-old Larry Connors of 43 Hewittsland, New Ross.

None of the detectives investigating the case, who were present in Cork District Court today, objected to bail for any one of the defendants. However, they required several bail conditions in respect of each man.

Each man must reside at the address given, sign daily at New Ross garda station between noon and 4 pm, abide by a curfew to be home between 9 pm and 7 am, provide a mobile phone number to gardaí and ensure that it is charged and contactable at all times, stay away from the pensioner who has made the complaint and stay out of Cork city except for court appearances and legal appointments.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, represented all three defendants on free legal aid.

Mr Daly said that as directions would take time to come from the Director of Public Prosecutions and the defendants would all be travelling to Cork District Court from Wexford a long adjournment would be appropriate.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases against all three men until February 23, 2021.