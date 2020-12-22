Minister announces arrangements to pay Pandemic Unemployment Payment to people who lose their job over Christmas

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has announced that arrangements are in place to process new applications made by people for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) over the Christmas period.

Minister Humphreys informed today’s Cabinet meeting of the measures that she has put in place to ensure that those who require PUP income support will, provided they are eligible, receive this as quickly as possible.

She confirmed that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be processed for people who apply for the payment throughout the Christmas period:

Anybody who applies for PUP online via www.MyWelfare.ie anytime up to and including Christmas Eve will receive that payment within a week of their application.

Speaking today the Minister said that her priority was to ensure that the businesses and workers impacted by the new restrictions are supported.

“I have put arrangements in place for people who will be losing their jobs at this very difficult time and officials in my Department will be working throughout the Christmas period so that applications will be processed without delay.”

The Minister added: “These are not easy decisions but people’s health is the key priority and the measures being taken by Government are essential to protect lives and keep people safe.

“This will be a Christmas like no other and we all need to take personal responsibility for our behaviour. Make no mistake - your actions over the next few days will make a difference. We cannot sacrifice all the hard work of the last nine months or put the lives of our loved ones at risk just as vaccines are about to arrive.

“The best Christmas gift that we can give to our family, friends and especially our frontline workers this year is a safe Christmas.”

The Minister advised: