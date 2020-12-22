Watch: Fermoy International Choir release Christmas song for loved ones abroad

The Fermoy International Choir have released a music video in honour of all of those who cannot be with their loved ones this Christmas.

The voices of 50 choir members were brought together as part of the ‘One Town, One Voice’ project and the rendition of Silent Night in nine different languages, including Irish, Polish, German, Dutch, Lithuanian, Czech, Italian, Portuguese and English.

The 50 choir members also made posters with messages to loved ones across the world, while former choir members now living in Brazil, Italy and South Africa created a special video message for the online celebration of music, diversity and integration.

The song is dedicated to those who cannot travel home this Christmas and for their families, as well as for all migrants living and working in Ireland who cannot be with their loved ones in their home country.

The music video was recorded under Covid-19 health and safety guidelines at the Blackwater studios in Glanworth with the help of conductor Lisa Dunphy.

The choir has over 100 members including over 24 different nationalities and aims to celebrate the diversity of town of Fermoy.

Milena Loverso, from Italy sends a Christmas message to loved ones.

Speaking on the official release of the music video, Project Lead with the Together Ireland Community Integration Project, Graham Clifford said that the process of making the video was emotional, with so many people unable to visit family this year.

"The Fermoy International Choir represents the best of Irish society. And this project, though a huge logistical challenge, has given our town a big lift. There were a lot of tears shed in the making of this song and video. So many had loved ones away, sons, daughter, grandchildren, nieces, nephews. And others, originally from elsewhere, won't be able to see their friends and family in their home country.

“This song is for migrants everywhere and is an amazing achievement from conductor Lisa Dunphy and all choir members," he said.