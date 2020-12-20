Popular Cork restaurant closes temporarily after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A popular restaurant in the heart of Cork city has closed its doors temporarily this evening after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Tequila Jack’s Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar on Lapp’s Quay took to social media this evening to make the announcement.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our doors this evening for the safety of our staff and customers.

"One of our team tested positive for Covid-19 and in the interest of safety we have decided to close for a few days," the establishment stated.

"This will give us time to review our contact tracing and reassure our team.

"We’re arranging PCR testing for every member of staff and we wish to assure our customers that all our health and safety guidelines have been followed, including strict cleaning and sanitising as well as the use of PPE.

"We will keep everyone updated as soon as we get more information.

"In the meantime, we wish everyone a happy and safe Christmas.

"We’ll see you all again soon," Tequila Jack's continued.

The Department of Health this evening confirmed that 764 additional cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed as of midnight last night.

Four more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have also passed away.