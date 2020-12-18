Newly published digital strategy for Cork city aims to support citizens and businesses

Cork city’s first digital strategy, which includes an online citizen services portal, smart energy home testbed and extension of the city’s free public WiFi, has been published.

The digital strategy aspires to support citizens and businesses to realise the benefits of digitalisation and aims to make Cork a more connected, innovative and inclusive city.

Co-created with city stakeholders, the vision will be delivered through a roadmap of digital actions across seven dimensions which take a holistic approach in developing a more digitally enabled city.

The dimensions include citizen participation, support services, digital skills, open data, climate action, infrastructure, governance and leadership.

Speaking about the digital strategy, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh said that the publication of the strategy comes at a time during which people and organisations have had to embrace digital faster than ever with the emergence of Covid-19.

“In Cork, we have seen how our businesses, citizens and communities have adapted quickly and embraced digital solutions to work and connect with their city and each other. The actions that are included in this strategy will help our citizens and communities to engage with our new digital society,” he said.

Cork City Council Chief Executive, Ann Doherty, said that consultation and collaboration with city stakeholders in developing and delivering Cork city’s digital strategy “will help Cork to further realise its potential as a city of innovation”.

“Digital permeates all sections of Cork City Council. We are committed to the continued delivery of innovative public services that support all our citizens. This strategy has been developed as a living document which will be reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis, ensuring flexibility to respond to new opportunities that emerge over its lifetime,” she said.

Cork City Council Digital Officer, Claire Davis, outlined how digital technology is changing how people work, live and engage with each other.

“Accessing services online, obtaining timely information on things that matter to us and having the infrastructure to enable these interactions are a minimum expectation in the digital age.

“The actions in the digital strategy will help us to not only meet these expectations but go beyond them helping to enhance Cork’s credentials as a smart city,” she said.

The digital strategy can be accessed on the Cork City Council website at www.corkcity.ie/en/doing-business-in-cork/smart-cork/digital-strategy/.