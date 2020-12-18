McDonald's given green light for plans to open new drive-thru restaurant in Cork 

A popular fast-food restaurant in Cork could be set to open a new drive-thru service.

McDonald's, at the motorway services area at junction 14 on the M8, has been given the all-clear to proceed with plans to open the drive-thru.

This is in addition to their sit-down and takeaway services already in operation.

In August, Cork County Council granted three-year temporary planning permission for the development. However, that was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Amber Oil appealed the proposals and said the plans would have an adverse impact on the viability and vitality of Fermoy and Kilworth, and will cause unsustainable traffic patterns to the area.

Another individual also appealed the plans citing similar concerns.

An Bord Pleanála’s inspector recommended that permission be refused for the development, but the board overturned that decision.

They also removed the time-limit stipulation, meaning that McDonald's in Fermoy will be allowed to have a permanent drive-thru.

“The Board decided not to impose a time limit on the application and considered that a temporary permission was unnecessary in this instance based on the information based in the submitted TTA (Traffic and Transportation Assessment)," the boards' direction states.