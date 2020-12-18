Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 11:01

McDonald's given green light for plans to open new drive-thru restaurant in Cork 

McDonald's given green light for plans to open new drive-thru restaurant in Cork 

McDonalds, at the motorway services area at junction 14 on the M8, has been given the all-clear to proceed with plans to open the drive-thru.

A popular fast-food restaurant in Cork could be set to open a new drive-thru service.

McDonald's, at the motorway services area at junction 14 on the M8, has been given the all-clear to proceed with plans to open the drive-thru.

This is in addition to their sit-down and takeaway services already in operation.

In August, Cork County Council granted three-year temporary planning permission for the development. However, that was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Amber Oil appealed the proposals and said the plans would have an adverse impact on the viability and vitality of Fermoy and Kilworth, and will cause unsustainable traffic patterns to the area.

Another individual also appealed the plans citing similar concerns.

An Bord Pleanála’s inspector recommended that permission be refused for the development, but the board overturned that decision.

They also removed the time-limit stipulation, meaning that McDonald's in Fermoy will be allowed to have a permanent drive-thru.

“The Board decided not to impose a time limit on the application and considered that a temporary permission was unnecessary in this instance based on the information based in the submitted TTA (Traffic and Transportation Assessment)," the boards' direction states.

More in this section

Cork weather: Met Éireann issues early forecast for Christmas Day Cork weather: Met Éireann issues early forecast for Christmas Day
Testing rooster for avian flu Fresh advice following identification of number of cases of avian influenza 
DENIS SCANNELL

Newly published digital strategy for Cork city aims to support citizens and businesses

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad