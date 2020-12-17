Cork accounted for third-highest number of cockroach callouts for pest control provider last month

Cork accounted for the third-highest number of cockroach related callouts in the country for pest control provider, Rentokil last month.

The company recorded a 133% increase in callouts related to cockroaches in November when compared to the same period last year.

It said four counties accounted for most of these callouts, namely; Dublin, which accounted for 45% of total cockroach callouts, Sligo (27%), Cork (10%), and Roscommon (6%).

Rentokil is now sharing advice with the public on pest control issues they should be aware of this Christmas.

“Christmas time brings with it a number of unique pest control challenges. Plummeting temperatures outside and an abundance of food and warmth indoors create attractive conditions for rodents and insects to migrate inside in search of shelter and sustenance. Rentokil is advising the public to be particularly cautious and diligent to guard against pest activity. Following a few simple steps can help to ensure that your festivities aren’t spoiled by uninvited guests,” said Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil.

Christmas pest control advice