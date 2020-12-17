Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 12:00

Cork accounted for third-highest number of cockroach callouts for pest control provider last month

Cork accounted for the third-highest number of cockroach related callouts in the country for pest control provider, Rentokil last month.

The company recorded a 133% increase in callouts related to cockroaches in November when compared to the same period last year.

It said four counties accounted for most of these callouts, namely; Dublin, which accounted for 45% of total cockroach callouts, Sligo (27%), Cork (10%), and Roscommon (6%).

Rentokil is now sharing advice with the public on pest control issues they should be aware of this Christmas.

“Christmas time brings with it a number of unique pest control challenges. Plummeting temperatures outside and an abundance of food and warmth indoors create attractive conditions for rodents and insects to migrate inside in search of shelter and sustenance. Rentokil is advising the public to be particularly cautious and diligent to guard against pest activity. Following a few simple steps can help to ensure that your festivities aren’t spoiled by uninvited guests,” said Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil.

Christmas pest control advice 

  • Open boxes of decorations outside and inspect them for any signs of insects or rodents. When finished with them, wrap them in plastic for next year.
  • Inspect your tree: Both real and artificial Christmas trees can be nesting grounds for spiders, ants, fleas and a host of other pest insects. Ensure to shake your tree vigorously outdoors so that any insects or their eggs are shaken loose.
  • Avoid using edible treats such as gingerbread men, chocolate coins, and candy canes as Christmas tree decorations.
  • Ensure sweets, chocolate and other edibles used to fill Christmas stockings are sealed or wrapped in plastic or metal.
  • Clean up all Christmas dinner leftovers, food debris, and spillages to prevent a potential food source to rodents and insects.
  • Keep foodstuffs in metal or glass containers with tight fitting lids and put outdoor rubbish bags in metal bins with securely fitted lids to stop pest insects or rodents from feeding on the contents.
  • Dispose of any clutter in the form of Christmas gift wrapping and packaging, to limit potential hiding places for pests.

