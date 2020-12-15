Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 16:16

'Big cup of plastic' protest at Barry's Tea HQ

Michelle Byrne and Alex Barton of Uplift. Pic: Alana Daly Mulligan

Roisin Burke

Eco-campaigners brought a giant cardboard cup of plastic to Barry’s Tea headquarters in Cork to highlight their ongoing battle to have plastic removed from the popular product.

Uplift campaigners delivered the 13,000 signature petition to Barry’s Tea Headquarters in Cork on Tuesday, continuing their two-year campaign to have the company remove all plastic from their teabags.

Teabags produced by Barry's are sealed with a petroleum-based plastic called polypropylene that does not decompose.
Teabags produced by Barry’s are sealed with a petroleum-based plastic called polypropylene that does not decompose.

Alongside the petition, campaigners brought a giant mug of Barry’s Tea - made out of recycled cardboard and filled with plastic from their recycling bins - to highlight the plastic in every mug of tea.

Teabags produced by Barry’s are sealed with a petroleum-based plastic called polypropylene that does not decompose.

Uplift, a campaigning community of more than 340,000 people across the island, have been campaigning on this issue for several years after one of their members started a petition highlighting the issue.

Under pressure from Uplift members, Barry's promised to remove plastic in 2018 but the organisation said that Barry's Tea has been "dragging their heels" in following through on their promise.

Under pressure from Uplift members, Barry’s promised to remove plastic in 2018 but the organisation said that Barry’s Tea has been “dragging their heels” in following through on their promise.
Under pressure from Uplift members, Barry’s promised to remove plastic in 2018 but the organisation said that Barry’s Tea has been “dragging their heels” in following through on their promise.
Michelle Byrne and Alex Barton of Uplift. Pic: Alana Daly Mulligan
Michelle Byrne and Alex Barton of Uplift. Pic: Alana Daly Mulligan

Uplift campaigner Michelle Byrne said: “The government is currently discussing changes to the proposed Climate Action Bill that we want to see contain action on single-use plastics - we want Barry’s to take action on single-use plastic tea bags too.

“More people are beginning to live more sustainable lifestyles and these tea bags cannot be composted and ultimately, will contribute to more plastic ending up in our seas and rivers - harming our beautiful country.

“The issue really highlights that the consumer can only do so much when it comes to reducing plastic in their day to day lives, the real decision-makers on how much plastic we use are the companies and the policies that allow them to do it.”

