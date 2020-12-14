Reopening date of Douglas Library revealed; refurbished library to offer new services

Douglas Library is on course to reopen later this week and will be transformed in terms of “design and enhanced services” when it does.

Following a question posed by Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy, who requested an update on the progress of the reopening of the library, Adrienne Rodgers, Director of Services, Cork City Council, this evening confirmed that work is progressing “according to schedule” for the reopening of Douglas Library on Friday, December 18.

The library, which is situated in Douglas Village Shopping Centre, has remained closed since August 2019 after a devastating fire in the car park of the shopping centre.

The shopping centre itself reopened last month on November 12.

When the library does reopen, a range of new services will be open to the public, including a ‘Listening Lounge’ in the adult area - a space for the public to listen to audiobooks and music on cd and vinyl.

“It will be a relaxing and calm space,” Ms Rodgers stated.

“My Open Library will be part of Douglas Library early in the new year and will significantly increase the opening hours for the public,” she continued.

The refurbished Douglas Library also includes a complete transformation of the children’s space, including a new children's fiction area, a larger children's story time area and a new personalised kiosk for the children and families to use.

“Plans are also being finalised to support those with dementia in the community, including a new Tovertafel magic table and memory café which will be a great addition to our Age Friendly Libraries initiatives,” Ms Rodgers added.

“The staff of Cork City Libraries are putting in extra hours working diligently adding new items to ensure the stock of Douglas Library will be second to none when it reopens, providing the most up to date titles available to the people of Douglas and the surrounding areas,” she continued.