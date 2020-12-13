City Hall transformed at Christy Ring commemoration event 

Cork’s City Hall has been transformed for the second time this weekend, this time to mark a Christy Ring commemoration event at Cork City Hall on this evening where images of the great hurler were displayed on the front of the building.

The event comes ahead of a landmark new documentary on Ring entitled: ‘Christy Ring: Man and Ball’.

The documentary attempts to examine the life, times and the cultural and sporting impact of one of Ireland’s first real sporting superstars.

City Hall is transformed again just two days later to announce a major @rte documentary on legendary Cork hurler, Christy Ring due to air this Thursday, Dec 17 @CorkGAAChair @tonyleen pic.twitter.com/QM8rHoOKQw — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) December 13, 2020

The landmark new documentary airs on Thursday, 17 December at 10.15pm on RTÉ One