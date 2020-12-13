Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 21:46

City Hall transformed at Christy Ring commemoration event 

City Hall transformed at Christy Ring commemoration event 

Projected images on Cork City Hall, at the Christy Ring commemoration event at Cork City Hall on Sunday night where images of the great hurler were displayed on the front of City Hall. The images will be showcased for a week, ahead of a landmark RTÉ documentary about Ring on December 17th.

Cork’s City Hall has been transformed for the second time this weekend, this time to mark a Christy Ring commemoration event at Cork City Hall on this evening where images of the great hurler were displayed on the front of the building. 

The event comes ahead of a landmark new documentary on Ring entitled: ‘Christy Ring: Man and Ball’. 

The documentary attempts to examine the life, times and the cultural and sporting impact of one of Ireland’s first real sporting superstars. 

The landmark new documentary airs on Thursday, 17 December at 10.15pm on RTÉ One

More in this section

Series of test live performances to take place next week  Series of test live performances to take place next week 
Elderly stock Older people in Cork experiencing 'heartbreaking loneliness', says advocate 
Toy show star Adam King receives fan mail from Taoiseach

Toy show star Adam King receives fan mail from Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest