Pictures: Christmas carols spread cheer in Cork city

FIFTH class students from Scoil Íosagáin were involved in spreading Christmas cheer in Farranree on Friday morning as part of Music Generation Cork City’s ‘Glow on the Go’ which was held in communities around the city all week.
The pupils sang some beautiful renditions of a variety of Christmas carols for the residents in Heather House Community Nursing Unit.
Matt Rafter who is an administrator with Music Generation Cork City was thrilled with their performance.
“They split into two groups along with the tutors. They were all dressed in their Christmas jumpers and sang well-known carols. They walked from their primary school to Heather House. They stopped briefly to sing for the grandparents of one of the pupils.
"They finished their performance in Heather House where they sang carols for the residents. It was a great success. Both the students and the residents loved it. It is nice to provide Christmas cheer.”