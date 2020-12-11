Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 17:55

Pictures: Christmas carols spread cheer in Cork city

Pictures: Christmas carols spread cheer in Cork city

Nanny Peggy Cahalane reacts to her grandson Evan Cahalane’s 5th Class Scoil Íosagáin singing carols in her garden and Farranree, as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go', a part of Re-Imagine Glow, in communities around the city this week!

John Bohane

FIFTH class students from Scoil Íosagáin were involved in spreading Christmas cheer in Farranree on Friday morning as part of Music Generation Cork City’s ‘Glow on the Go’ which was held in communities around the city all week.

5th class pupils from Scoil Íosagáin spreading Christmas cheer singing to residents of Heather House, Heather House, Saint Mary's Health Campus in Farranree, as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go', a part of Re-Imagine Glow, in communities around the city this week!
5th class pupils from Scoil Íosagáin spreading Christmas cheer singing to residents of Heather House, Heather House, Saint Mary's Health Campus in Farranree, as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go', a part of Re-Imagine Glow, in communities around the city this week!

The pupils sang some beautiful renditions of a variety of Christmas carols for the residents in Heather House Community Nursing Unit. 

Noah Sheehan with fellow 5th class pupils from Scoil Íosagáin spreading Christmas cheer singing to residents of Heather House, Heather House, Saint Mary's Health Campus in Farranree, as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go', a part of Re-Imagine Glow, in communities around the city this week!
Noah Sheehan with fellow 5th class pupils from Scoil Íosagáin spreading Christmas cheer singing to residents of Heather House, Heather House, Saint Mary's Health Campus in Farranree, as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go', a part of Re-Imagine Glow, in communities around the city this week!

Matt Rafter who is an administrator with Music Generation Cork City was thrilled with their performance. 

“They split into two groups along with the tutors. They were all dressed in their Christmas jumpers and sang well-known carols. They walked from their primary school to Heather House. They stopped briefly to sing for the grandparents of one of the pupils. 

Múinteoir Brian Hennessey with his 5th class student CJ Browne and Dylan Sweeney of Scoil Íosagáin spreading Christmas cheer in Farranree early this morning as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go', a part of Re-Imagine Glow, in communities around the city this week!
Múinteoir Brian Hennessey with his 5th class student CJ Browne and Dylan Sweeney of Scoil Íosagáin spreading Christmas cheer in Farranree early this morning as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go', a part of Re-Imagine Glow, in communities around the city this week!

"They finished their performance in Heather House where they sang carols for the residents. It was a great success. Both the students and the residents loved it. It is nice to provide Christmas cheer.”

More in this section

Popular Cork store announces 24-hour opening for one day only Popular Cork store announces 24-hour opening for one day only
'Unusual' case saw man tell gardaí during conversation he was carrying two knives  'Unusual' case saw man tell gardaí during conversation he was carrying two knives 
cork christmas
'We don't want what happened at Thanksgiving in the US to happen here': People warned to limit contacts over Christmas period

'We don't want what happened at Thanksgiving in the US to happen here': People warned to limit contacts over Christmas period

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest