Pictures: Christmas carols spread cheer in Cork city

FIFTH class students from Scoil Íosagáin were involved in spreading Christmas cheer in Farranree on Friday morning as part of Music Generation Cork City’s ‘Glow on the Go’ which was held in communities around the city all week.

5th class pupils from Scoil Íosagáin spreading Christmas cheer singing to residents of Heather House, Heather House, Saint Mary's Health Campus in Farranree, as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go', a part of Re-Imagine Glow, in communities around the city this week!

The pupils sang some beautiful renditions of a variety of Christmas carols for the residents in Heather House Community Nursing Unit.

Noah Sheehan with fellow 5th class pupils from Scoil Íosagáin spreading Christmas cheer singing to residents of Heather House, Heather House, Saint Mary's Health Campus in Farranree, as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go', a part of Re-Imagine Glow, in communities around the city this week!

Matt Rafter who is an administrator with Music Generation Cork City was thrilled with their performance.

“They split into two groups along with the tutors. They were all dressed in their Christmas jumpers and sang well-known carols. They walked from their primary school to Heather House. They stopped briefly to sing for the grandparents of one of the pupils.

Múinteoir Brian Hennessey with his 5th class student CJ Browne and Dylan Sweeney of Scoil Íosagáin spreading Christmas cheer in Farranree early this morning as part of Music Generation Cork City's 'Glow on the Go', a part of Re-Imagine Glow, in communities around the city this week!

"They finished their performance in Heather House where they sang carols for the residents. It was a great success. Both the students and the residents loved it. It is nice to provide Christmas cheer.”