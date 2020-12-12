Nostalgia: Looking back on some of Cork's best known former hotels

CORK'S hotel scene is expanding, with the newest addition opening earlier this week.

The Dean on Horgan’s Quay prides itself on being unconventional and describes itself as a "design focused stay with cool and comfortable rooms filled with stuff to make you smile".

The striking seven storey building, designed by Irish firm Wilson Architecture, forms part of the new Horgan’s Quay development with views looking out to the River Lee.

Tram stopped outside the Victoria Hotel as a gentleman keeps up to date on Boer War outside the Cork Examiner office, Patrick St, on October 3 1899.

In light of the new hotel, for Nostalgia this week we look back at some former gems of Cork's hospitality industry.

Delving through The Echo archives reveals a plethora of images of perhaps the best known - The Victoria Hotel.

The former Victoria Hotel on Patrick Street dates back to 1810 when it was called the Royal Victoria Hotel and was used by many visiting British, French and Prussian dignitaries.

The prominently located hotel had a storied past and played a significant role in the social and historic life of the city.

Famous guests included James Joyce, John Redmond, Michael Collins, Liam Cosgrave and Winston Churchill.

Charles Stewart Parnell addressing his constituents from a window of the Victoria Hotel in Cork. Photo by HultonArchive/Illustrated London News/Getty Images.

In 1890, from the first-floor window of the hotel, Charles Stewart Parnell was drawn giving a speech in 1890 for The Illustrated London News.

It also served as the location for the second-ever meeting of the Gaelic Athletic Association six years prior in 1884.

The hotel managed to survive the burning of Cork city during the War of Independence in December 1920.

In more recent decades before its closure, it became a popular disco location in the city centre in the 1980s and 1990s.

John Barleycorn Hotel pictured in 2004.

Moving out from the city centre, the John Barleycorn Hotel in Glanmire was a popular wedding venue until it was destroyed by a fire in 2006.

The building had dated back to the 18th century and had previously been a coach stop before being renovated and turned into a hotel.

One photo from the archives shows the late Peggy McTeggart receiving a guard of honour outside of the hotel at a function to honour her achievements after her pupils captured seven trophies at an All-Ireland dancing championship in Derry.

Miss Peggy McTeggart receiving a guard of honour outside John Barleycorn, Glanmire, at a function to honour her achievements after her pupils captured seven trophies at the All-Ireland dancing championship held in Derry. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In Montenotte, the former Arbutus Lodge Hotel gained a stellar reputation trading for nearly 40 years, up to 1999.

Originally built for a wealthy merchant, Arbutus Lodge changed hands many times over the years and was once home to Cork Lord Mayor Charles Joseph Cantillon.

From left: Tina Hallihan, Helen Ward, and Declan Ryan, Arbutus Lodge Hotel Cork.

The Ryan family bought the estate in 1961 and converted it into a hotel and restaurant.

During its peak, the establishment earned Michelin stars and Egon Ronay garlands as well as many other awards.