Family connection for one firefighter as Cork prepares to commemorate a burning memory 

This Friday I’ll be on duty with @CorkCityFire for the #BurningofCork centenary, 100 years after my great-grandfather Martin Higgins was also on duty.— Kevin Higgins (@higginskev) December 9, 2020
His father, his son, his grandson (my uncle) & I have been firefighting in #Cork since 1888, across 5 generations. #Cork1920 pic.twitter.com/0H88zDOPaa
This week marks an important time in the history of @CorkCityFire @corkcitycouncil.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) December 7, 2020
We will be remembering the night of December 11th 1920 which saw the burning of a large part of the city and how the Brigade responded to it. #cork1920
A city remembers pic.twitter.com/61sVA1EmVX