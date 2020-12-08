Cork history in All-Ireland sliotars: Cummins Sports to supply Sunday's final 

A family with long connections to hurling on Leeside will supply the sliotars to be used in the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday.

Several generations of the Cummins family were at Cummins Sports today to show off the eye-catching yellow sliotars seen in this year's Championship.

In view of the unique circumstances and winter schedule this year, the GAA decided that only yellow sliotars would be permitted at senior level.

Young William Cummins holding the sliotars to be used in this year’s All-Ireland hurling final. The name of his great-grandfather William a former Cork hurler is printed on the sliotars. Included are his father Brendan Cummins and Kevin Cummins of Cummins Sports, Douglas Court, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Cummins Sports have supplied the Rebels and other counties with special yellow versions of their hugely popular All-Star sliotars for the 2020 campaign, and they will be used in Sunday's championship decider between Limerick and Waterford.

The All-Star was first used in the 1976 All-Ireland, when the Rebels defeated Wexford.

Willie Cummins made the sliotars for the final that featured his sons Ray and Brendan and his name appears on the updated yellow version.

The Cummins are Leeside hurling royalty, as Willie was in the same half-back line as Christy Ring when the minor All-Ireland was captured in 1938.

Kevin Cummins also captained Cork to the minor title in 1964.