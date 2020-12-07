€10.7m Lotto winner comes forward to claim jackpot prize

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticket holder of a Lotto jackpot worth €10,780,193 has now come forward.

The winning Quick Pick ticket, which won the biggest Lotto jackpot of 2020, was sold at the Spar store in Mount Oval village in Rochestown on Wednesday, December 2.

The National Lottery announced yesterday that the lucky winner, who is from Cork, has now come forward.

“We can confirm that we have been contacted by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the prize to be claimed,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

“Once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.”

The lucky ticket holder is set to claim their €10.7m jackpot prize, which will be the largest Lotto jackpot win of the year.

In 2020, there have been 11 separate Lotto jackpot wins, with a total of 18 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

The €10.7m Lotto jackpot win is officially the 20th biggest Lotto prize win in the history of the National Lottery.

Owner of the store where the ticket was bought, Shane Cantillon, said: “2020 has been a tough year for everybody but knowing that somebody in the area may be €10.7m richer today is a huge buzz for us.”

Meanwhile, EuroMillions players in Ireland could be set for a bumper payout in tonight’s EuroMillions draw, which promises a massive increase in lower-tier prizes due to the €200m jackpot cap which was reached in last Friday night’s draw.