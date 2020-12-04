Good Shepherd appeal for festive help for families

GOOD Shepherd Cork are appealing for donations this Christmas to make the festive period memorable for families who are homeless across Cork.

With Christmas fast approaching, the charity are calling on the people of Cork to spare a thought for those who are experiencing homelessness.

At the end of September, there were over 150 children from 62 families living in emergency accommodation in Cork and Kerry, with many of those supported by the services provided by Good Shepherd Cork.

After what has been a very difficult year, the team are determined to make this year a magical and memorable Christmas for all of the children in their services.

Bunker beds in a family room at Edel House Picture Shamim Malekmian

CEO of Good Shepherd Cork, Allison Aldred said that while many people are anxiously awaiting visits from friends and family over the festive periods, those in homeless services are meeting additional challenges this Christmas.

“Families in homeless services have the additional challenges of meeting family and friends, and making Christmas special, when home is a small room in a crowded emergency shelter or, worse still, a B&B.

“When you add the social distancing requirements in a shared facility, the requirement to wear masks at all times in communal areas and the vigorous cleaning regimes required in shared kitchens and bathrooms, making Christmas magical for children is very difficult indeed,” she said.

Children currently living in accommodation provided by Good Shepherd Cork are at Edel House on Liberty Street, which is an emergency children for women and children, and a number of other locations in the city, with many worrying if Santa will be able to find them.

To donate this Christmas, visit www.goodshepherdcork.ie or post contributions to Edel House, Grattan Street, Cork.