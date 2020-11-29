Cork Movember marathon raises thousands for men's mental health

A GROUP of 15 novice runners have raised close to €9,000 for men’s mental health.

On Saturday, nine of the group gathered at the Marina in Cork city to take part in a socially distanced marathon around the Blackrock area.

Today, a further six undertook a similar run while another member of the group will do his run on Tuesday.

One of those involved, Patrick Fitzgerald, said he decided on November 1 to undertake the marathon and contacted friends to see if they were interested. The numbers grew to 15 and he said most had never done a marathon before.

He added: “We are all buddies who are all mutually connected through myself.”

The group call themselves Off The Couch Cork.

So far, the group has raised €8,870 as part of the Movember challenge.

Patrick said the group were all from the Blackrock area and did the marathon within their 5km zone, under public health restrictions.

He said he has done Movember challenges twice previously.

The Movember challenge is a global one, to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The aim of the movement is to reduce the number of premature deaths in men by 25% by 2030. Movember has been running since 2003, and had raised funds for more than 1,250 men’s causes across the world since then.

Donations can be made by accessing the offthecouchcork Instagram page.