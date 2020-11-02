Gardaí investigating following extensive damage to house in Cork town 

GARDAÍ are investigating a house fire in Bandon.

The fire occurred at a vacant house in Clancoole Terrace in the town just before 2am on Saturday.

The alarm was raised and the Cork County Fire Service attended the blaze, which was quickly brought under control.

“The scene was preserved and examined by the local Garda Scenes of Crime Unit," s garda spokesman said:

"As a result of the fire, the house has been extensively damaged. Gardaí are still investigating the cause of the fire and are appealing for the public assistance."

Anyone who was in the area between 1am and 2.30am who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary, or drivers with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.