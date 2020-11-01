Save Cork City seeks support from Councillors to change city flood relief scheme

Save Cork City (SCC) has written to the Councillors of the city asking for their support in their bid to stop the Office of Public Works (OPW) flood relief scheme for Cork.

SCC currently has an objection submitted against the flood relief scheme for the city.

SCC said that in the pandemic era it was time to rethink things and said their proposal of a tidal barrier also protects the Docklands, which the LLFRS does not.

In a 22 page letter to the councillors, SCC said they believe the Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) would “seriously negatively affect the potential of the city for generations” The organisation said there was a confusion of facts being circulated that is misinforming the public.

Pleading to the Councillors the letter asked City Councillors to “please take control of this issue.”

The letter concluded “Cork has options. Lets discuss them. Let the people decide.”

The Campaign group made reference to schemes in Bandon and Skibbereen and cited issues with their schemes as evidence that the OPW was using outdated flood protection methods.

