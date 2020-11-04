The story of Cork's 'Forgotten Lord Mayor' brought to life 100 years on

A new book on the third Lord Mayor of Cork to be elected in 1920, Donal Óg O’Callaghan, has been published today on the centenary anniversary of his election to replace Terence MacSwiney.

The fascinating story of O’Callaghan’s period as Lord Mayor from November 1920 to January 1924 unfolds in Dr Aodh Quinlivan’s latest book, Forgotten Lord Mayor: Donal Óg O’Callaghan 1920–1924.

During a turbulent four-year period in office, O’Callaghan’s life was interwoven with the most notable events and figures in Irish political history - the War of Independence, the Burning of Cork, the Treaty, the Civil War, Tomás MacCurtain, Terence MacSwiney, Michael Collins and Éamon de Valera.

Commenting on the publication of his new book, author and lecturer in politics in UCC’s Department of Government and Politics, Dr Aodh Quinlivan said he was delighted to bring O’Callaghan's story to life.

"Much has been written about the life and times of patriot Lords Mayor Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney but this book on Donal O’Callaghan, the third Lord Mayor to be elected in Cork that challenging year, is an original piece of work.

"He was a straightforward man – direct, honest and, above all else, principled.

"There are many layers to the O’Callaghan’s story and I am delighted to have had the opportunity of bringing him to life.

"Hopefully, he will no longer be forgotten," he said.

Lord Mayor of Cork Councillor Joe Kavanagh lauded the new book.

"During this year of commemorations, it is a privilege to delve into the untold story of the third Lord Mayor of Cork to be elected in 1920, Donal Óg O’Callaghan.

"Forgotten Lord Mayor gives us a fascinating insight into the story of our city’s former Lord Mayor and the political landscape he navigated during this tumultuous time in Irish history.

"Aodh has done us a great service by bringing Donal Óg O’Callaghan’s fascinating story to life," he said.

Forgotten Lord Mayor is currently only on sale from Cork City Hall for €15.

Interested buyers can telephone 021 492 4378.

Card details will be taken and the book will be posted to the buyer.

Postage is free.