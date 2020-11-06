Marks & Spencer confirms Douglas store is reopening; over 60 new jobs have been created

Marks & Spencer has today confirmed that its store in Douglas Shopping Centre will reopen next week.

The store, which has been closed for over a year since the fire in the shopping centre's car park, will reopen on Thursday, November 12.

The retailer has also announced that it has hired over 60 new staff members to work at M&S Douglas and M&S on Patrick Street.

The new roles created are primarily sales advisors and positioned across all areas including clothing & home, foods, café and operations.

In a statement issued this morning, M&S has also confirmed that its 80 seater café at Douglas Shopping Centre will also reopen to customers "in-line with Irish government guidelines".

Dave Long, Marks & Spencer Douglas Store Manager commented:

"The re-opening of the store has been a busy time for us, and we’ve really appreciated the patience of our customers during the rebuild.

"I am very proud of our team and our new colleagues for their efforts in preparing the store.

"We are looking forward to welcoming back our customers and our focus is on creating a fantastic safe experience for each and every customer that visits our store.

Whilst Douglas Shopping Centre will reopen on Thursday, November 12, some units not deemed essential retail will remain closed until restrictions ease.

Last week, the shopping centre's other anchor tenant, Tesco, confirmed its reopening as well as the additional good news of 450 full time permanent jobs nationwide, including 120 in Cork.

The retailer also announced 700 temporary roles are being created to assist with a safe and easy shopping trip during the Christmas trading period.