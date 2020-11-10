Residents scared to return to Cork city apartment complex infested with 'plague of rats' 

The dumping of rubbish in Mayfield has attracted “a plague of rats” which has left some residents “too scared” to stay in their own homes.
The complex has an enclosed courtyard that once housed a play area for children but has become overgrown and is now used as a dumping ground, with “mountains of rubbish” attracting rats to the area.
Resident Nicole Woods toldthat she is concerned for her health and terrified for her life and cannot use her back garden for fear of catching Weil’s disease.
Ms Woods, who recently had a hip replacement and is due to have major surgery on her back, said: “I’m concerned for my health and absolutely terrified for my life.”
Ms Woods lived at the property with her aunt and cousin before her sister and two nieces recently moved in but concerns for the 17-month-old and six-month-old forced them to move out of the house and into a one-bedroom apartment in another part of the city.
“We have a huge hole in our bathroom from when the extractor fan was taken away three-and-a-half months ago and we were fearing our lives for the two girls so we left and haven’t been home since Monday.